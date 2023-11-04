Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $76.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on INDB. Seaport Res Ptn raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

