Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ INO opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $105.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after buying an additional 9,967,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,436,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,981 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,104 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.