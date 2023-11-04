Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ INO opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $105.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.98.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
