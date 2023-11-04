Insider Buying: Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Insider Acquires £119,200 in Stock

Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) insider Sandy Nairn purchased 40,000 shares of Global Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £119,200 ($145,047.46).

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Global Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 273.24 ($3.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 336 ($4.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £89.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,887.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 298.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 312.45.

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

