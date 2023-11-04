Insider Buying: Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL) Insider Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) insider Anil Thadani bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £150,000 ($182,526.16).

Symphony International Stock Performance

Shares of SIHL stock opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.43. The company has a market cap of £2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 26.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Symphony International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.52 ($0.01).

About Symphony International

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

