Insider Buying: Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) Insider Purchases £24,500 in Stock

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hodges bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($29,812.61).

Windar Photonics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,099.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.66. Windar Photonics PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 52 ($0.63). The firm has a market cap of £26.89 million, a PE ratio of -4,760.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Windar Photonics alerts:

About Windar Photonics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.