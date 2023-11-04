Insider Selling: Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Insider Sells £216,034.80 in Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Painter sold 80,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.26), for a total transaction of £216,034.80 ($262,880.02).

Ascential Price Performance

LON:ASCL opened at GBX 274.20 ($3.34) on Friday. Ascential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 187.20 ($2.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 297 ($3.61). The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,612.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 213.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASCL. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

