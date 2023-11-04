Insider Selling: Wise plc (LON:WISE) Insider Sells 31,682 Shares of Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Briers sold 31,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.13), for a total transaction of £211,635.76 ($257,527.09).

Wise Stock Performance

WISE opened at GBX 678 ($8.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 673.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 645.71. Wise plc has a 1 year low of GBX 488 ($5.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 778.80 ($9.48). The stock has a market cap of £6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,163.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Wise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 620 ($7.54) to GBX 675 ($8.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Wise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

Further Reading

