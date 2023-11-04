Insider Selling: Wise plc (LON:WISE) Insider Sells 31,682 Shares of Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Briers sold 31,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.13), for a total transaction of £211,635.76 ($257,527.09).
Wise Stock Performance
WISE opened at GBX 678 ($8.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 673.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 645.71. Wise plc has a 1 year low of GBX 488 ($5.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 778.80 ($9.48). The stock has a market cap of £6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,163.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 620 ($7.54) to GBX 675 ($8.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
Wise Company Profile
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wise
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.