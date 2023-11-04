Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $19.59 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several research firms have commented on IAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $318,412.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,582.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

