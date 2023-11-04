Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,364 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,062.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5,317.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,680.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.4053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

