Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 17,518 call options on the company. This is an increase of 89% compared to the average daily volume of 9,253 call options.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $83.93 on Friday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.62 per share, with a total value of $198,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,652.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.62 per share, with a total value of $198,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,652.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Crocs by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

