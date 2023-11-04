Investors Purchase High Volume of Caterpillar Call Options (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 43,870 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the average daily volume of 29,548 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

CAT stock opened at $240.75 on Friday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.94 and its 200-day moving average is $250.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

