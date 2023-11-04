Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

IPSEY opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.

