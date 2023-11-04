iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.