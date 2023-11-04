iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

IAU stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

