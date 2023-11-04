iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH opened at $266.12 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

