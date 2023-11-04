iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $100.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.