Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.7% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

