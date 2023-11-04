JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$42.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.63.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AC

Air Canada Trading Up 5.2 %

Air Canada stock opened at C$18.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$16.04 and a 1 year high of C$26.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.43.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The business had revenue of C$5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.8788927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.