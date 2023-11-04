JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,275.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $143.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.