Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 126.67 ($1.54).

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 125 ($1.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

LON JUST opened at GBX 78 ($0.95) on Monday. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 59.90 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.45 ($1.17). The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.68. The firm has a market cap of £811.20 million, a PE ratio of 3,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Just Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

