Karin Hoeing Buys 200 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Karin Hoeing purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($19.80) per share, with a total value of £3,254 ($3,959.60).

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,629 ($19.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,578.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,621.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,638.45. Smiths Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,517.50 ($18.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,807 ($21.99).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a GBX 28.70 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.90. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMIN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,845 ($22.45) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,860 ($22.63) to GBX 1,920 ($23.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

