Kosmos Energy (KOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of KOS opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $8.55.
KOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.11.
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
