Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.55.

Repligen Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $150.36 on Thursday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $212.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 32.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Repligen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.