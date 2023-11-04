LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $14.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LZ
Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 201.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LegalZoom.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.04 million. LegalZoom.com had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LegalZoom.com
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.