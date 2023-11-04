Lemonade Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,555 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 112% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,499 call options.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
NYSE LMND opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.05. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.49% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
