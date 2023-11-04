LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIVN. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivaNova from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LivaNova by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in LivaNova by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 16.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 999.00 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

