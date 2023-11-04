Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 10,611 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $728,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Trading Up 3.0 %

OI stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

