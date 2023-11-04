Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $4,129,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,642,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Equity Investment Life news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $4,129,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,642,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

