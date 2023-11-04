LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $34.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.78.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LTC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties
LTC Properties Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
LTC Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.13%.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LTC Properties
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.