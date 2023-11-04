LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $34.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.13%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

