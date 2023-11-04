Luisa Wright Sells 4,219 Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Luisa Wright sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($11.85), for a total transaction of £41,093.06 ($50,003.72).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,038 ($12.63) on Friday. Dunelm Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 874 ($10.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.25). The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.33, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,062.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,106.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,600.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLM. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($16.31) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,228 ($14.94).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

