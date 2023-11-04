Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,902 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $658,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.62.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $361.78 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $409.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.28 and a 200-day moving average of $351.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.