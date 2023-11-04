Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $422,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $143.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $415.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.94 and a 200 day moving average of $144.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

