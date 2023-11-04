Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74,829 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Invesco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 80,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $5,859,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 231,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,151 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

