Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 425 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.92. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. BNP Paribas lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

