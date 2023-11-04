Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $14.50. Manitowoc shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 40,817 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.18 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MTW. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $475.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

