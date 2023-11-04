Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.91.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 5.18. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $19.88.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 284.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,626.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,626.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after purchasing an additional 439,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 954,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 269,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

