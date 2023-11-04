Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $175.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $159.65 and last traded at $158.39, with a volume of 1103127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.21.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $4,012,053 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

