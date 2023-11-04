Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $5.97 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singha expects that the construction company will earn $5.97 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $17.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $17.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

MLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MLM opened at $442.87 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $463.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.25 and its 200-day moving average is $424.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,252,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

