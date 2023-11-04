Minerals Technologies Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTX. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. CL King raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.27. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,339,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after buying an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,902,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,960,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,195,000 after buying an additional 96,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

