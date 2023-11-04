MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) versus Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Head-To-Head Comparison

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MJ and Research Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $360,000.00 3.53 -$5.38 million N/A N/A Research Solutions $37.70 million 1.85 $570,000.00 $0.02 117.56

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

MJ has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MJ and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A -377.55% -58.60% Research Solutions 1.52% 9.27% 3.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MJ and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Research Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.68, suggesting a potential upside of 98.94%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than MJ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of MJ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of MJ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Research Solutions beats MJ on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

