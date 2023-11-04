Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.72, for a total value of $1,540,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $989,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $1,571,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,645,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,614,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,731,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00.

Moderna Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $77.53 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Moderna by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Moderna by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after acquiring an additional 210,985 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Moderna by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Moderna by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

