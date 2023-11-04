Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,468,000 after purchasing an additional 241,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

