Mondelez International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,271 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 162% compared to the average daily volume of 4,679 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

