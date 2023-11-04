Mondelez International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,271 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 162% compared to the average daily volume of 4,679 call options.
Institutional Trading of Mondelez International
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mondelez International Stock Up 1.3 %
MDLZ stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mondelez International
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.