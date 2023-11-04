Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives GBX 281.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 281.25 ($3.42).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($3.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 300 ($3.65) to GBX 305 ($3.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 269.20 ($3.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,922.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 176.60 ($2.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 283 ($3.44). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 249.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 257.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

