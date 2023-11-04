Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $55.56 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

