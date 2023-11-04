Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Receives $8.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNTK shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
Montauk Renewables Trading Up 2.2 %
Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 1,043,323 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 792,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 563,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 474,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 429,809 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 497.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 375,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 312,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.
About Montauk Renewables
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
