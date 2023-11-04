NanoString Technologies (NSTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.45 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NanoString Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.67. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSTG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.