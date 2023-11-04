National Bank Financial Comments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $72.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $70.18. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $177.86 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $44.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $50.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $188.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,400.83.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$1,223.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1,132.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,044.51. The stock has a market cap of C$29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$669.95 and a 52-week high of C$1,248.45.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$38.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$41.60 by C($2.92). The company had revenue of C$8.94 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$845.00, for a total transaction of C$169,000.00. 3.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

