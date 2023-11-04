National Bankshares Boosts Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,800.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1,400.83.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

TSE:FFH opened at C$1,223.48 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$669.95 and a one year high of C$1,248.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of C$29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1,132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,044.51.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$38.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$41.60 by C($2.92). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of C$8.94 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 177.8637771 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fairfax Financial

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$845.00, for a total value of C$169,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

