National Bankshares Trims American Lithium (CVE:LI) Target Price to C$4.60

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$7.10 to C$4.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

American Lithium Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CVE LI opened at C$1.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.33. The company has a market cap of C$362.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Lithium has a 12-month low of C$1.39 and a 12-month high of C$4.90.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

