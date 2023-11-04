National Bankshares Trims American Lithium (CVE:LI) Target Price to C$4.60

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$7.10 to C$4.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
American Lithium Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of CVE LI opened at C$1.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.33. The company has a market cap of C$362.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Lithium has a 12-month low of C$1.39 and a 12-month high of C$4.90.
American Lithium Company Profile
